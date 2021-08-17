https://www.theepochtimes.com/grace-strengthens-to-regain-status-of-tropical-storm-nhc-says_3952259.html

A woman wades through the water, as Tropical depression Grace approaches, after Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude quake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 16, 2021. (Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters)

Tropical depression Grace has strengthened into a storm again, causing floods across portions of the island of Hispaniola, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Grace, which is expected to gain hurricane strength within a couple of days, is located about 230 miles (370 kilometers) east of Montego Bay, Jamaica, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

By Brijesh Patel