As Twitchy reported, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN that he’s not sure how many American citizens are still in Afghanistan, but he guesses somewhere between 5,000 to 10,000 are near Kabul. He also said that said the military is not “equipped and able” to help Americans trapped inside their homes in Kabul, although the White House this weekend increased the number of troops being deployed to assist with the evacuation of Kabul to 5,000.

CBS News’ Sara Cook is circulating a note that went out to American citizens thanking them for their request to be evacuated but adding in all caps that the U.S. government can’t guarantee their security as they make their way to the airport.

Also, the U.S. isn’t helping with transportation.

Biden assured the country that there’s no comparison between this and Vietnam — and in a way, he was right.

