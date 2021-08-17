https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/17/gut-punch-american-citizens-informed-the-us-government-cant-guarantee-their-security-as-they-make-their-way-to-the-airport/

As Twitchy reported, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN that he’s not sure how many American citizens are still in Afghanistan, but he guesses somewhere between 5,000 to 10,000 are near Kabul. He also said that said the military is not “equipped and able” to help Americans trapped inside their homes in Kabul, although the White House this weekend increased the number of troops being deployed to assist with the evacuation of Kabul to 5,000.

CBS News’ Sara Cook is circulating a note that went out to American citizens thanking them for their request to be evacuated but adding in all caps that the U.S. government can’t guarantee their security as they make their way to the airport.

The below note went out this afternoon to American citizens requesting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, @alanacbs reports. It instructs people to come to Hamid Karzai Intl Airport in Kabul, but says the US govt cannot guarantee their safety as they make the trip. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rgEyjGup4K — Sara Cook (@saraecook) August 17, 2021

Also, the U.S. isn’t helping with transportation.

A congressional aide tells @CBSNews we have no partners left in Afghanistan to safely get Americans in-country to Kabul. “There are 10-15k AmCits who still need to get out, and that obviously doesn’t include the tens of thousands of SIVs or P2 applicants trying to get out of Afg” https://t.co/SKw1FvXBCV — Sara Cook (@saraecook) August 17, 2021

Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki can’t offer any guarantee that all Americans will be evacuated from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/0XKueyBXCg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2021

American citizens are told they are on their own in Afghanistan. Joe Biden has failed us. https://t.co/v5fpCBajiv — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 17, 2021

They gotta get that lawyer speak in there. Don’t want to get sued.

Priorities. — DarkMatter🇺🇸 (@DarkMatterVA) August 17, 2021

The tone of the email shockingly carries a nonchalance energy similar to the pop-up notice I get when I’m in the digital queue for concert tickets. What the hell. — Adam Scotch (@adammscotch) August 17, 2021

My God, this is awful. — Rita Sullivan (@RitaSullivan6) August 17, 2021

Is this for real? Tell me that email is a twisted joke. — Kyrie Andrews (@KyrieAndrews) August 17, 2021

Also says the number of flights is undefined so you may or may not be stuck at the airport IF you can safely make your way there. Fantastic!! — James Baker (@JDtheDJ2004) August 17, 2021

WTF????? I thought the guy from Pentagon said that’s why they more soldiers coming, to help escort those who lived outside of Kabul! I give up. — Pinky M. Rose 🌷🌺🌸🌹🇺🇸 (@CarolMDurbin1) August 17, 2021

This is an unmitigated catastrophe. One of the worst foreign policy disasters in US history. And it all unfolded in less than a week. — Karl Nittinger (@karl_nittinger) August 17, 2021

FUBAR. Total FUBAR. — dwightleeper (@dwightleeper) August 17, 2021

This is INSANE — Kenyon Harbison (@KenyonHarbison) August 17, 2021

Gotta love how proactive our government is — bridget (@Sidewithsense) August 17, 2021

I thought Biden’s plan was to throw only the Afghans under the bus. Now, even Americans? — Death, Metal, and Taxes (@IAgreeWithYou_) August 17, 2021

Please be advised, you’re on your own. May the odds be ever in your favor.

– The Dems — Rachel Collins (@raychar75) August 17, 2021

“… and, you know, good luck.” — stephenf (@emncaity) August 17, 2021

But ‘we planned for every contingency’ 🤦‍♀️ — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) August 17, 2021

Don’t worry everyone, military officials assured us they reviewed tons of scenarios. This is all a part of their plan apparently. Nothing to see here move along. — Truth Dog (@DJgrandmaJoJo) August 17, 2021

Wow. That’s a gut punch. — Larry Devine (@ljdevine01) August 17, 2021

This should have already been done, long ago, the fact that it wasnt in an epic unforgivable failure to leave our own behind. — Floplag (@floplag) August 17, 2021

So it basically says hey sorry you’re stuck.. we aren’t going to help you get to the airport but if you can make it alive there might be some planes you can take? — Andrew (@felixisking34) August 17, 2021

What a horrible note to recieve from the biggest super power in the world. What a gigantic cluster f*k — Great Googly Moogly (@froggy_terries) August 17, 2021

This isn’t Saigon. This is much, much worse. — Samurai Deadploo (@somecallmejack) August 17, 2021

Biden assured the country that there’s no comparison between this and Vietnam — and in a way, he was right.

So we don’t know how many Americans are still trapped in Kabul and the admin won’t “comment on hypotheticals” regarding bringing them back.

DISASTEROUS. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 17, 2021

