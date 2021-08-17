https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/17/were-human-trials-brett-favre-defends-nfl-players-hesitant-covid-19-vaccine/

National Football League legend Brett Favre defended other players in the league who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine and said “we’re sort of the human trials.”

“Well, there’s a great deal of uncertainty,” the former Green Bay Packers’ star shared during his appearance Tuesday on CNN’s “At This Hour with Kate Bolduan.”

“You hear one thing one day, and you hear something that’s totally different the next,” he added. “And this is from experts, experts on both sides of the argument. And, you know, the vaccines that have been administered within the last what six to eight months didn’t go through a 20 or 30-year human trial study that the FDA requires.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

“So, we’re sort of the human trials, if you will, and I think some people are frightened by that and the conflicting info that we’re all getting,” Favre continued. (RELATED: Brett Favre: ‘Fans Clearly Do Not Want Political Messaging Mixed With Their Sports’)

The host of the show pressed the Hall of Fame quarterback about how there “isn’t really conflicting info that the vaccine is safe, effective and need and is a public health matter,” and asked Favre if he was vaccinated.

“I’d rather not say one way or the other,” the 51-year-old former NFL player replied. “It’s not my place to say get the vaccine or don’t get the vaccine, I think that’s a matter of choice by all individuals and, you know, that’s why we live in America.”

“And so, you know, I think if you’re concerned about it, go to a professional who has studied that field,” he added. “Not just a medical doctor, someone who knows a lot of information. Do your due diligence and then make your decision.”

Two of the three vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use (Pfizer and Moderna) have been demonstrated to have more than 90% efficacy against COVID-19, Yale Medicine noted. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been found to have 72% overall efficacy.

