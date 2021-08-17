https://www.dailywire.com/news/hard-left-squad-member-cancel-rent-reveals-thousands-in-rental-income-report-says

Hard-left Massachusetts Democrat congresswoman Ayanna Presley, a member of the progressive “Squad” that includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO), has been revealed to have made thousands of dollars in rental income last year with her husband despite the fact that she has been calling for cancellation of rent since at least December 2020.

“Pressley’s 2020 financial disclosure, filed on Friday, disclosed between $5,000 and $15,000 in rental income from a Boston property in her husband’s name. The property was converted into a multi-family apartment after it was purchased, according to Pressley’s disclosure,” Fox News reported, adding, “Pressley’s office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on whether she and her husband canceled rent for their tenants at any point in 2020. She disclosed the same range of rental income – between $5,000 and $15,000 – in 2020 as she did in 2019, before the pandemic began.”

In December 2020, Pressley tweeted, “Keeping families housed is a matter of public health. We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction. This is a public health emergency.”

Keeping families housed is a matter of public health. We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction. This is a public health emergency.https://t.co/jmHEmfVjVa — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 1, 2020

In March 2021, she re-introduced a bill along with members of the “Squad’ and other Democrats, the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, which would cancel rent and mortgage payments in the United States, as she stated:

Housing is a critical determinant of health, economic opportunity and social mobility. With the economic impact of this pandemic worsening and the threat of eviction and homelessness looming large for families nationwide, we must take every measure possible to keep families safely housed, forgive all rental debt, and ensure that the credit scores of hard hit families are not forever tarnished. I’m proud to partner with Congresswoman Omar on the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, which meets the moment and will help move us towards an America where no person has to choose between putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their head.

She reiterated her position on canceling rent as recently as last week:

America needs us to cancel rent. https://t.co/74EvaooJ05 — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) August 10, 2020

At the end of July, Pressley, “Squad” members and other Democrats wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to extend the eviction moratorium, stating:

In the midst of the ongoing pandemic and the growing surges of the Delta variant across the nation, the impending eviction crisis is a matter of public health and safety and demands an urgent government response. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must leverage every authority available to extend the eviction moratorium before it is too late. … Long before the pandemic, evictions were a form of violence that disproportionately impacted Black and brown communities and today, these trends remain the same. … The eviction crisis will only exacerbate the trauma and hurt that has been borne by our most vulnerable communities and undermine our national efforts to combat the spread of this virus. … Extending the eviction moratorium is a matter of life and death for the communities we represent.

