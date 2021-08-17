https://www.freepressers.com/articles/hawaii-whistleblower-more-patients-dying-from-vaccine-than-covid

FPI / August 17, 2021

“I’ve seen more patients die from the vaccine than from Covid,” said a board certified occupational therapist who worked in three Covid units in Hawaii.

“I’ve seen 32 elderly people pass away immediately after taking the Moderna vaccine,” Abrien Aguirre told Hawaii Free Speech News. “None of that is being talked about on the news. It doesn’t fit their narrative.”

Aguirre, who said that he works with the geriatric population in the largest skilled nursing facility in Oahu, said the major media is misrepresenting what is happening with hospitalized Covid patients.

“The people moved to the Covid unit, didn’t have Covid. They tested positive with the PCR test, but most of them were asymptomatic and only suffering from their pre-existing conditions,” Aguirre said, adding that people with terminal illnesses were put on the Covid death lists, which he says is “complete fraud.”

Aguirre said that he worked as a “Director of Rehab” in one skilled nursing facility for 5 months, and he saw where the billing department would have his therapist change medical diagnosis codes from things like pulmonary disorder to Covid because of higher reimbursements. He said this even happened with cases that were not only asymptomatic, but sometimes they did not even have a positive PCR test result for Covid.

“It’s just fraud on every level,” he said.

Aguirre said he has reached out to politicians, including the governor, in Hawaii to expose the fraud, but none have responded.

His last advice in the interview:

“My advice to people: if your elderly are sick, your grandmother, your great grandmother, your mom, don’t send them to a skilled nursing facility. They’re not going to receive adequate care. Treatment is going to be withheld from them. They’re going to be forced to wear a mask all day, and social distance. They’re going to become depressed and want to commit suicide. Because that is what I am seeing in our facilities.”

Free Press International

