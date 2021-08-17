https://www.theblaze.com/news/hockey-coach-fired-twitter-likes

Cancel culture has claimed another victim — and swiftly.

What happened?

The National Hockey League’s Toronto Maple Leafs organization hired Dusty Imoo last week as the new goaltending coach for its AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, the Toronto Sun reported.

But the franchise dropped Imoo, 51, after just two days, the paper said, adding that the coach’s exit came after his Twitter “likes” surfaced.

Imoo, who has earned praise for his work with many goalies in the NHL, apparently clicked the social media platform’s heart button for the wrong things.

The Sun noted Imoo’s un-woke “likes” were for “unfounded U.S. government conspiracy theories and inequality” and “far-right Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol rioters.”

The paper added that “while the club does not challenge political views of employees, it’s another matter when he didn’t get in line with a push for opportunity in sports and human rights. Imoo’s Twitter account is no longer active.”

News of Imoo’s departure came from Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan:

“Dusty Imoo will not be joining the Toronto Marlies,” the message read. “We made a mistake not thoroughly following our organizational protocols when considering this candidate for the position.”

More from the Sun:

Imoo’s activity was indeed a bad look for the club, who under Shanahan and general manager Kyle Dubas have championed an inclusive environment around the Leafs, with women in prominent player-development positions, multicultural initiatives, and support for gays in hockey and other sports.

Yahoo Sports reported that Imoo also “appeared to endorse anti-Black and transphobic ideologies, while also supporting right-wing conspiracies and support for the insurrection on Capitol Hill in January. He also supported anti-vaccination sentiments.”

How did folks react to Imoo’s un-hiring?

As you might guess, not everybody was pleased about the Maple Leafs getting rid of Imoo, and they said firing him over his apparent views is going too far:

“Cancel Culture wins yet again,” one commenter wrote.

“So having different political opinions and different views on certain topics outlaws you from job opportunities?” another user wondered. “Unless this guy is harassing people and committing crimes and causing problems I get the firing, why not judge his character on the job and let him have his own views?”

“You can only publicly express one point of view if you want to work for this organization,” another commenter said. “It’s been completely captured by the Woke religion. Pathetic.”

“I rarely ever tweet. Am fully supportive of progressive thinking and am fairly open to all differing ideologies. Welcome to be proven wrong, but from what I’ve seen this is a dangerous slope,” another user declared. “Allow people to have different political beliefs!!! Enough is enough.”

