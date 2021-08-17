https://www.theepochtimes.com/hospitalization-rates-down-in-florida-for-3rd-straight-day_3952375.html

PUNTA GORDA, Florida—For the third day in a row Florida’s hospitalization rates have declined, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Aug. 12, the daily confirmed COVID-19 admissions were 2,210; on Aug. 13 the number stayed the same; and on Aug. 14 it dropped to 2,095, according to the CDC.

The total number hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 12 was 14,051, with a slight jump on Aug. 13 to 14,248, but down to 13,703 on Aug. 14.

New cases reported from Florida Department of Health to the CDC on Aug. 13 were 22,355; on Aug. 14 16,476 cases were reported; and on Aug. 15 there were 17,216 cases reported.

It is unknown why the case numbers are dropping.

Tampa Bay General Hospital (TGH) reports on its website that it has over 90 percent of its beds occupied with COVID-19 patients. Seventy-nine ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

“Out of 1,041 beds 231 of those are being occupied by COVID-19 patients,” Phil Buck, public relations specialist for the hospital, said in an email. “The number of beds we have available for COVID patients varies as TGH is able to increase our capacity in accordance with any surge in cases.”

More than 1,600 patients have been treated by Tampa General with monoclonal antibody infusions. Dr. Kami Kim, director of infectious diseases and international medicine at the University of South Florida Health Morsani College of Medicine, is leading the fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, using monoclonal antibodies therapy.

“By targeting towards the virus, this therapy prevents infection that can keep patients out of the emergency room,” Kim said at a recent press conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “People have less severe disease and aren’t going to give it to others; it’s an important treatment.”

On Monday afternoon DeSantis announced that another site had opened to give people the option of the monoclonal antibodies treatment, with further sites planned.

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller said she had first-hand knowledge of the effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies because her daughter, who is immunocompromised, had COVID-19 symptoms last week. She said she knew she had to get her daughter the treatment.

“It’s true; I’ve seen it,” she said at the press conference. “She had a high fever and after the monoclonal antibodies treatment, within 24 hours her fever subsided, and she began to feel better.”

“This treatment radically reduces hospital admissions,” DeSantis said at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. “If you test positive and you have chronic health issues it can make a difference.”

Monoclonal antibodies have been described as molecules that act as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance, or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells. Monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 may block the virus from attaching to human cells, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm and may also neutralize a virus. Monoclonal antibody therapy is most beneficial when given immediately following onset of symptoms or upon diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the TGH website.

