So-called “squad” member, radical Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), reportedly disclosed thousands of dollars in rental income over the year, even though she was the co-sponsor of the “cancel rent” bill.

A report from Fox News indicated Tlaib’s annual financial disclosure, which every member has to file, shows she made up to $50,000 in rental income last year, while the Chinese coronavirus was ravaging through the country.

Tlaib’s 2020 financial disclosure forms showed she made between $15,001 and $50,000 in income from rent from a property in Detriot, which was valued at between $100,001 and $250,000, according to the disclosure, Fox reported.

The radical congresswoman also allegedly disclosed the same amount of income for the property in the year before the Chinese coronavirus, 2019.

However, while Tlaib was collecting thousands in rental income, she presented herself as a champion of canceling rent. She joined other radical “squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) in co-sponsoring Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) bill.

The bill was to “institute a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.” The congresswoman tweeted, in March of last year when the Chinese coronavirus was gearing up across the country, that there should be a “moratorium” on rent.

HAPPENING NOW: I’m joining Rep. @Ilhan Omar and fellow colleagues for a press conference on the Rent & Mortgage Cancellation Act. Our residents need help during this ongoing pandemic & this legislation seeks to provide that help to ensure our neighbors have the housing they need. https://t.co/RABr5VBpG4 — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) March 11, 2021

Fox News reported Tlaib, during a press conference with Omar, said she was proud to support the legislation to cancel rent and wanted to thank Omar for her “bold” leadership on economic issues:

I’m proud to stand here and support a very important legislation and as somebody that represents the third poorest congressional district in the country that has been directly harmed from this pandemic. … You were already in survivor mode prior to it and now it’s gotten much worse.

When Tlaib’s office was asked for a comment by Fox News regarding the congresswoman offering her renters the opportunity to cancel rent in 2020 during the Chinese coronavirus, her office did not immediately respond to the publication.

