27 year-old Zarifa Ghafari is the first female mayor in Afghanistan
She has already survived three assassination attempts.
I Am Sitting With My Family Waiting for the Taliban to Come Kill Me…
The first ever female mayor of an Afghan city, 27-year-old Zarifa Ghafari, who was appointed mayor of Maidan Shahr, the capital city of Wardak province, in 2018, said that she was just sitting with her family waiting for Taliban soldiers to come kill her.#Afghanistan #AfganWomen pic.twitter.com/jKd4bX6DSR
— Rajita Bagga (@RajitaBagga) August 17, 2021
— David Beard (@dabeard) August 16, 2021
