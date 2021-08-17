https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/17/insane-leftist-professors-believe-simple-math-is-racist-n1470348

Readin’, Ritin’ and Racism

Uber lefty University of Michigan professor Deborah Ball believes math is full of evil bigotry!

On July 21, Ball appeared on an episode of the EdFix podcast titled “Fighting Racism with Mathematics” to debate her insane point.

Ball stated that mathematics is “dominated by Whiteness and racism.” She went on to declare her frustration at her colleagues who don’t buy into her embarrassing, lefty nonsense that addition and subtraction are bursting with white supremacy. Would she be happy if we changed algebra to algebro?

Ball went on to say that “it’s difficult to figure out how to surface and unpack the ways that mathematics, for example, is a harbor for whiteness.” It’s difficult to surface and unpack because it’s feather-headed nonsense for mostly white teachers who need to virtue signal their woke-itude. These are the people teaching our kids how to think.

Ball’s employer, the University of Michigan, must be down with this clown, as the university shared the podcast on its Twitter page.

Deborah Ball, professor at @UMichEducation, was featured on an EdFix podcast discussing the power and possibility of mathematics teaching to disrupt patterns of racism and oppression. Listen to the podcast: https://t.co/zdBwARHBRE pic.twitter.com/52HGF3YVRK — University of Michigan (@UMich) August 11, 2021

But Wait, There’s More

Ball co-wrote an article for the Detroit Free Press in which she argued that racism, not personal behavior, accounts for the out-of-proportion suspension rates of minority kids. The article then goes on to hit every point on the woke checklist:

“The curriculum has also been unsafe. It has detached students of color, LGBTQIA+ students and multilingual children as they learn that they are not ‘normal.’ The images, knowledge, people and values that permeate history, science and art, as well as mathematics, language and text are harmful. They distort the experiences of Indigenous people, of Black communities and of immigrant groups. They re-inscribe whiteness, heteronormativity and English as normal and desirable.”

She is describing our schools as being like a Klan rally. Schools that are run by extreme leftists.

‘Cause Their Stupid and Contagious

Ball isn’t alone. A memo from the Oregon Department of Education from February 2021 promoted an online course for woke math teachers that was designed to “dismantle” instances of “white supremacy culture in the mathematics classroom.”

I’ve never been to a Klan rally, but I’m betting they don’t study math flash cards.

One example of “white supremacy” mentioned in the tutorial was “the concept of mathematics being purely objective,” an idea which the tragically woke course states “is unequivocally false.”

1 + 1 = equals Charlottesville?

Talking points from the online course that fought racism in math:

We as math teachers tend to only talk about white male mathematicians.

Most of my students don’t look like that, and thus, they have few mathematical role models they can identify with.

Take 10-15 minutes a week to research (read Wikipedia, that’s all you need) a not-old-dead-white-dude mathematician, and then take 5 minutes in class to tell your students about them. Include a picture. It’s worth it, I swear.

I can’t name ANY mathematicians, whether they are black or dead white dudes. Oh wait, the University at Buffalo to the rescue! They have a website of black mathematician dudes, and another with a global list of 500 black math dudes and dudettes. Suddenly mathematics doesn’t seem all that systemically racist.

Being this woke must be exhausting. Here is another ridiculous attempt to find racism where there can’t possibly be any racism.

vicious defense of math as pinnacle of objectivity (which gets shorthanded here as “2+2=4”) is another summer virus? #takebackmath still my fave comment on that is @gjladson‘s : something like 2 hungry foxes + 2 chickens is not 4 of anything. — 🟣 Laurie Rubel (@Laurie_Rubel) August 3, 2021

Two hungry foxes + two chickens = 4 animals. This can not be denied. However, the foxes MAY have a fox supremacist view of chickens as being nothing better than tasty morsels.

It’s not surprising that the number of homeschooled kids has risen from roughly 850,000 in 1999 to about 1,690,000 in 2016.

Related: The Totalitarian Threat of Critical Race Theory Rears Its Ugly Head

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

