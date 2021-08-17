https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/17/investigation-says-former-vaccine-official-mailed-herself-a-dog-muzzle-she-said-was-a-threat-to-keep-her-silent/

A former top vaccine official in Tennessee has been found to have used her own credit card to purchase a dog muzzle she received from Amazon and claimed was a threat to intimidate her into silence.

State investigation suggests Michelle Fiscus mailed the dog muzzle to herself. Story by @MariahTimms, confirming scoop from Axios. https://t.co/KUv9AdRpYQ — Brett Kelman (@BrettKelman) August 16, 2021

Fox News reports:

A joint state investigation found that a former top Tennessee vaccine official might have mailed herself the same muzzle she claimed last month to have received as a threat to keep quiet, arguing that Republicans had pushed for her firing because she shared factual information with doctors about the legalities of vaccinating un-emancipated minors against COVID-19 without parental consent. Records now indicate that the muzzle was paid for by Dr. Michelle Fiscus’ own American Express credit card, according to an investigative report from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security obtained by The Tennessean. In the memo, Special Agent Mario Vigil noted that “there is no evidence to indicate that the dog muzzle was intended to threaten Dr. Fiscus.” Fiscus denied in a tweet Monday that she sent herself the muzzle, which arrived in an Amazon package.

“Whoever sent that must not know me very well. That’s for a beagle, but I’m a pit bull,’” Fiscus said.

Tennessee’s vaccine official claimed on @cnn someone sent her a dog muzzle to intimidate her and tell her to be quiet. A state investigation has now discovered she sent the dog muzzle to herself instead. https://t.co/ivmu2eJFwH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 16, 2021

It took 7 cnn journalists to not get this right. pic.twitter.com/tZaU7CpylQ — Goshire (@GoshAndrews) August 16, 2021

This is the woman who wanted a legal opinion of the loophole she thought she’d found to…vaccinate young children without the parents approval. She also mangled the vaccine rollout so badly that the local government took it over. That’s pretty darn bad. — Lady Darlene Jones Foster (@fdarlene491) August 17, 2021

Important note, Fiscus is also on the Board of Directors of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the group cited for every mask mandates in schools. Kinda explains the political and ethical behaviors of the @AmerAcadPeds #fraud https://t.co/mNo6d5KDZT — sadie luck (@sadie_luck) August 16, 2021

Every. Single. Time. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) August 17, 2021

It’s always a hoax bro. — John B (@coffeeistheway) August 16, 2021

EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. — Gladius Ex Amino ⚔️ (@cypherhalo) August 17, 2021

These people always lie. After a year and a half of advocating for inhumane public “health” policies, these people are now pivoting to playing the victim because people have finally had enough and pushing back. — Jared Ater (@Jared_Ater) August 17, 2021

If you have to do stuff like that to make your point just take the L — Carey Zivkovich (@CareyZivkovich) August 17, 2021

Jussie Smuzzlet? — Girth Brooks (@GirthBrooksVol) August 16, 2021

They always go Smollett. They can’t help it — Swami Soprano🐊🦏 (@SwamiG8R) August 17, 2021

Was this at a Subway in Chicago? 😂 — Patrick Sullivan (@sullyp40) August 16, 2021

And they wonder why people question what they say or tell us to do. — KRiff (@kriff18) August 16, 2021

They forced her to buy that muzzle? Scary scary times. — The Trenchant ‘Stickman’ of Satire (@PineForestCmpr) August 17, 2021

Probably one from her collection. — Ezekiel (@lunatickfringe) August 16, 2021

As is always the case. But would hope that after taking the time and money to purchase and ship, she at least gives consideration to wearing it. — blinking in 3 out of 4 group photos (@1JasonMitchell) August 16, 2021

She should’ve worn it honestly — Brendan Armbruster (@bj_armbruster) August 16, 2021

Since when isn’t this the case now? — bard maxwell (@BardMaxwell) August 17, 2021

Always the victim in their own mind. — Sponge Robert SquarePants (@SpongeRobert7) August 17, 2021

Victimhood is the most virtuous characteristic that a leftist can attain. They will do anything in their power to achieve it. — Bodhisattva (@BenjaminERogers) August 16, 2021

“Perhaps her most egregious offense, the department noted how Fiscus sought to divert state funding to a vaccine nonprofit she founded, representing a severe conflict of interest that raised concerns of alleged fraud,” Fox News adds, saying her firing was “a long time in the making.”

