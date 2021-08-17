https://thefederalist.com/2021/08/17/de-blasio-new-york-citys-entrance-papers-will-require-vaccination-plus-an-id/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that more than proof of vaccination will be required to go to restaurants, gyms, museums, and other indoor venues — an ID will be required as well.

“And it’s easy, all you have to do is show proof of vaccination — that could be a CDC paper card, that could be an Excelsior Pass, an NYC COVID Safe app, whatever works,” de Blasio said in an announcement. “All you got to do is show that proof and have ID as well, and it’s straightforward.”

The mayor announced his “Key to NYC” vaccine mandate earlier this month, which requires indoor dining, entertainment, and fitness businesses to “check the vaccination status of all staff and customers 12 and older.” De Blasio did not clarify how 12-year-old children and other minors will be able to obtain a valid photo ID.

The mandate creates a major gap between black and white residents’ ability to enjoy basic freedoms of assembly: only 42 percent of black NYC residents have at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 57 percent of white residents. Thirty-eight percent of black residents are fully vaccinated, while 53 percent of white residents are fully vaccinated.

People have continued to take to social media to call out de Blasio for hypocrisy, given that Democrats have strongly opposed strong voter-ID laws. For instance, according to the far-left American Civil Liberties Union, requiring photo ID affects “disproportionately low-income, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and people with disabilities” who have a harder time obtaining photo ID.

New York is not the only state to implement vaccine passports or ID requirements during the coronavirus. Other major cities, such as New Orleans and San Francisco, have put forth similar mandates. States including Oregon are considering similar restrictions on people’s ability to travel and obtain groceries.

