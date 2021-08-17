https://thefederalist.com/2021/08/17/de-blasio-new-york-citys-entrance-papers-will-require-vaccination-plus-an-id/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that more than proof of vaccination will be required to go to restaurants, gyms, museums, and other indoor venues — an ID will be required as well.

“And it’s easy, all you have to do is show proof of vaccination — that could be a CDC paper card, that could be an Excelsior Pass, an NYC COVID Safe app, whatever works,” de Blasio said in an announcement. “All you got to do is show that proof and have ID as well, and it’s straightforward.”

We’re kicking off #NYCHomecomingWeek off with some major announcements on the Key to NYC program. Join us at City Hall. https://t.co/OeXlyj6d8O — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 16, 2021

The mayor announced his “Key to NYC” vaccine mandate earlier this month, which requires indoor dining, entertainment, and fitness businesses to “check the vaccination status of all staff and customers 12 and older.” De Blasio did not clarify how 12-year-old children and other minors will be able to obtain a valid photo ID.

The mandate creates a major gap between black and white residents’ ability to enjoy basic freedoms of assembly: only 42 percent of black NYC residents have at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 57 percent of white residents. Thirty-eight percent of black residents are fully vaccinated, while 53 percent of white residents are fully vaccinated.

Why is the city of New York discriminating against its black citizens with vaccine mandates? pic.twitter.com/kPZPePNIkJ — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 3, 2021

People have continued to take to social media to call out de Blasio for hypocrisy, given that Democrats have strongly opposed strong voter-ID laws. For instance, according to the far-left American Civil Liberties Union, requiring photo ID affects “disproportionately low-income, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and people with disabilities” who have a harder time obtaining photo ID.

So wait, De Blasio wants NYers to share their private medical data in order to grab a bite to eat but not a form of ID when showing up to vote? 🤔 — (((Jason Epstein))) (@Southfive) August 4, 2021

NYC Mayor de Blasio just clarified that ID must also be shown along with proof of vaccination. So people need proper ID to be vaccinated, & matching ID must be shown each time to enter ALL restaurants & many other indoor venues in NYC. If voter ID laws are racist, then so is this — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) August 16, 2021

New York is not the only state to implement vaccine passports or ID requirements during the coronavirus. Other major cities, such as New Orleans and San Francisco, have put forth similar mandates. States including Oregon are considering similar restrictions on people’s ability to travel and obtain groceries.

