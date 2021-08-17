https://hannity.com/media-room/it-starts-nyc-vaccine-passport-goes-into-effect-proof-of-injection-required-in-most-public-places/

New York City’s vaccine passport program -called the Key to NYC- went into effect Tuesday, prompting Big Apple residents to show proof of injection at most public places including restaurants, gyms, bars, theaters, performance venues, museums, movie theaters, and more.

“Starting tomorrow, you’ll need proof of vaccination to unlock everything New York City has to offer,” posted Mayor Bill de Blasio on Twitter Monday.

Valid forms of proof include the paper CDC card, New York State Excelsior Pass, NYC COVID Safe App, or any other official vaccine record.

Starting tomorrow, you’ll need proof of vaccination to unlock everything New York City has to offer. Valid proof of vaccine includes: ☑️ Paper CDC card

☑️ Excelsior Pass

☑️ NYC COVID Safe App

☑️ Any Official Vaccine Record pic.twitter.com/yhCblgDVci — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 16, 2021

Curtis Sliwa, NYC Republicans rally against COVID vaccine mandate https://t.co/nu4G6KYO51 pic.twitter.com/wHvbJsdEBR — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2021

“Let people have individual rights and freedom — and not the boot, crushing the life out of our economic system, your ability to raise your families,” Republican Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa said at an anti-mandate protest over the weekend.

“I think we can all agree here we’d like to see people vaccinated if they want to get vaccinated. Make it available,” Sliwa said.

“The mandates are specifically meant to keep people like de Blasio in power, the City Council in power, so that they can dictate what we do in our lives and also for our children,” he asserted.

Read the full report at the New York Post.

‘ROUTINE ERROR’: 6,700 North Carolina Residents ‘Incorrectly Told They Have Coronavirus’ via Text posted by Hannity Staff – 9.16.20 Nearly 7,000 residents in North Carolina were told via text message last week that they tested positive for the Coronavirus despite not actually having contracted the disease. “More than 6,700 individuals in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina were told in a text message sent from Mecklenburg County Health Department on Friday that they tested positive for COVID-19 and over 500 people were told through a county email that they were also infected with the novel coronavirus. But the results were incorrect due to a technical error by Health Space, the company they use for contact tracing, according to a statement on the county’s website,” reports Fox News. “An error during routine maintenance last Friday resulted in a county data vendor sending erroneous texts and email messages to people saying they were positive for COVID-19,” the statement on the county website said. “Very quickly we began to work with the vendor to understand the issue and make sure that it did not continue. Once corrected we were told that 6,727 text messages and 541 emails were sent to individuals who were already in their system. We then worked with the vendor to send a corrected text/email to all that received the erroneous one,” the email stated in part. Read the full report here. ‘COMFORT’ ARRIVES: US Navy Hospital Ship Arrives in New York Harbor to Help Deal with Coronavirus posted by Hannity Staff – 3.30.20 The United States Navy Hospital Ship Comfort arrived in New York Harbor Monday morning to help the nation’s largest city cope with the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. “There she is,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as the ship arrived at Manhattan’s Pier 90. “If there is ever a time that we need to work together it is today,” he added. “The president is right – this is a war. And what does this nation do when it’s at war? It comes together and it acts as one.” “This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York, a place I know very well, a place I love,” said President Trump as the ship left Virginia. “We’re here for you. We’re fighting for you and we’re with you all the way and we always will be.” LIVE: pulling into #NYC, the @USNavy’s #USNS COMFORT.

https://t.co/XJz0aicVZA — Archive: Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) March 30, 2020 “I’ve been speaking with a number of my colleagues, governors all across the nation, Democrats and Republicans – I’ve said the same message to all of them. What you see happening in New York is not unique,” said Governor Cuomo. “Yes, we are more dense. Yes, we are bigger than most places, but, this virus spreads among Americans. This virus does not discriminate. It does not discriminate by age, it does not discriminate by party, it infects all Americans. And what you are seeing in New York is going to spread across this country.” Read the full report here. Source: Fox News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

