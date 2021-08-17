https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/its-all-obamas-fault/

Taliban leader was freed from Guantanamo Bay in 2014 swap by Obama

When Barack Obama released five Taliban commanders from the Guantanamo Bay prison in exchange for American deserter Bowe Bergdahl in 2014, he assured a wary public that the dangerous enemy combatants would be transferred to Qatar and kept from causing any trouble in Afghanistan.

In fact, they were left free to engineer Sunday’s sacking of Kabul.

Soon after gaining their freedom, some of the notorious Taliban Five pledged to return to fight Americans in Afghanistan and made contacts with active Taliban militants there. But the Obama-Biden administration turned a blind eye to the disturbing intelligence reports, and it wasn’t long before the freed detainees used Qatar as a base to form a regime in exile.

“I was detained in Guantanamo bay camp for several years”, says one of the Taliban leader inside the presidential palace in #Kabul. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/GK9QpIcNW7 — Majd Khalifeh (@Majd_Khalifeh) August 15, 2021











