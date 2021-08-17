https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/17/joe-biden-is-back-on-vacation-at-camp-david/

And just like that, the President of the United States is back on vacation:

This is what failed and weak leadership looks like. President Biden is headed back to vacation after his speech on the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/3NWV7rJ148 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 16, 2021

We expect that the reaction from the media would’ve been slightly different if someone else were president right now:

Biden going back on vacation now. Headed back to Camp David at 4:50.

No one should be surprised, he gave a 10 minute speech I’m sure he needs a week or two to recuperate. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 16, 2021

Mission accomplished?

After a rigorous day of teleprompter reading, Joe Biden is heading back to Camp David to continue his vacation… — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 16, 2021

It’s not a good look, that’s for sure:

One of the most important things I learned as Governor was that when there is a disaster, the chief executive must be there and take charge of the situation. Giving a speech, then returning to vacation fails the leadership test. https://t.co/1hmnxDY3Ny — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 17, 2021

And an anonymous White House official at least admitted the photos released over the weekend were a mistake even if they’re still in Fantasyland over yesterday’s speech:

A senior administration official on Monday said the photos the White House tweeted over the weekend — showing Biden sitting alone at Camp David — were, in retrospect, not helpful. But the same official said Biden’s speech Monday felt like a “reset.” https://t.co/GJMcFMQNsv — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) August 17, 2021

Um, maybe Biden needs new advisers then?

Biden’s 72 hours at Camp David. His team would never have let him leave the White House had they known just how quickly Afghanistan would implode. https://t.co/nwunVsARtH — Ed Thiede (@thiedee) August 17, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

