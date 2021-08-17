https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/national-security-adviser-taliban-will-provide-the-safe-passage-of-cilivians-to-the-airport/

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday that the Biden administration is relying on the Taliban to help evacuate Americans out of Afghanistan.

“The Taliban have informed us that they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we intend to hold them to that commitment,” Sullivan said.

“Do you believe them?” the journalist asked as a follow-up. But Sullivan ignored her.

Another reporter asked: “Just for clarity on that, is there some deadline that’s been set? Is the Taliban assurances that this will go to the 31st. Is the deadline before or after that?”

Sullivan responded: “We believe that this can go to the 31st. We are talking to them about what the exact timetable is for how this will all play out and I don’t want to negotiate in public…”

SULLIVAN: “The Taliban have informed us that they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we intend to hold them to that commitment.” “…We are talking to them about what the exact timetable is for how this will all play out.” pic.twitter.com/RhUtHbgwgr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 17, 2021

Mercedes Schlapp tweeted: “Does anyone trust the Taliban about keeping their word?”

Many others reacted online: “Disgraceful.” “I have a bad feeling about this.” “How much of our taxpayer dollars are going to the Taliban for the safe passage?” “NOW it’s okay to negotiate with terrorists.”

Newsmax host Benny Johnson tweeted out video of the Taliban shooting at civilians at the Kabul airport.

