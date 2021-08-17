https://www.oann.com/krispy-kreme-revenue-surges-43-with-customers-back-in-restaurants/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=krispy-kreme-revenue-surges-43-with-customers-back-in-restaurants



A Holiday variety box is pictured outside a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store in Burbank, California, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

August 17, 2021

(Reuters) – Krispy Kreme Inc forecast a 23% surge in annual revenue, betting on new menu items like cotton candy and caramel popcorn doughnuts to draw in customers as pandemic curbs ease.

Shares rose about 3% in extended trading, after it also beat second-quarter revenue estimates in the first earnings report since its return as a listed company in July.

Major U.S. restaurant chains including McDonald’s Corp, Starbucks Corp and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc have marked a surge in sales, as curbs on travel and restaurant capacity ease and more people return to offices.

In step with rival fast-food joints, Krispy Kreme has also ramped up its menu offerings to attract returning customers, helping the “Original Glazed” doughnut maker forecast annual net revenue to increase between 19.4% and 23% to between $1.34 billion and $1.38 billion.

Krispy Kreme also said it expects to pay an initial cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share for the quarter ending Oct. 3.

Net revenue rose 42.6% to $349.2 million in the second quarter ended July 4. Analysts had forecast revenue of $333.4 million.

Excluding items, it earned 13 cents per share, a cent short of estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

