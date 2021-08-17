https://www.dailywire.com/news/las-vegas-raiders-to-require-proof-of-vaccine-to-attend-games-will-offer-covid-shot-at-gates

The Las Vegas Raiders will require proof of COVID vaccination before fans are allowed into Allegiant Stadium for all Raiders home games. Yet to receive the vaccine? The Raiders have great news … you can receive the shot at the stadium and then go watch the Raiders play while wearing a mask.

The Las Vegas Raiders will require all attendees at home games to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination through CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature, allowing fans to attend games without wearing a mask. The policy will take effect for the first regular season home game, September 13 against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The Raiders are the first team in the National Football League to announce a vaccine/no mask policy … The Raiders will offer the opportunity for fans to receive vaccinations on site at Allegiant Stadium prior to Raiders home games, permitting newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing a mask.

The Raiders are the first NFL team to require the COVID vaccine in order to attend games but are not the first to implement regulations in order to control the spread of the virus.

Last week, the New Orleans Saints announced that in order to enter the stadium during the 2021 season, fans will be required to either provide a negative COVID PCR test from within 72 hours of the game or provide proof of vaccination.

Saints home games will be at full capacity, though fans will be made to wear face masks except when eating or drinking.

“We are committed to doing everything we can in the current environment to protect your health and safety while at the same time providing the best game day experience in the NFL,” the Saints said. “We understand some will be frustrated, as are we, that we find ourselves in this position. We, as a community, have overcome so much in our history and come back stronger every time. Together, we can defeat this virus and return to living, celebrating and winning in the way we always have. We need you in that number — both on game day and in defeating this virus.”

The NFL has been in the news as of late as their stance on COVID vaccines has ruffled some feathers.

While the league is not requiring the vaccine for players, receiving the shot is highly incentivized. Teams that have an 85% vaccination rate have less restrictive rules when it comes to COVID safety procedures. For all Tier One staff — which includes coaches, front-office executives, equipment managers, and scouts — the vaccine is a requirement.

On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons became the first team to be 100% vaccinated.

“Each player will now enjoy the benefits of being able to work out and eat together,” the team’s website said. “They won’t have to test daily, won’t have to wear masks around the facility and won’t have to quarantine following a close contact with someone who tests positive.”

The news out of Atlanta comes a few weeks after the NFL sent a memo to teams outlining their protocols should a regular season be canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players.

If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a Covid outbreak among non-vaccinated players on one of the competing teams, the club with the outbreak will forfeit the contest and will be deemed to have played 16 games for purposes of draft, waiver priority, etc. For the purposes of playoff seeding, the forfeiting team will be credited with a loss and the other team will be credited with a win.

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

