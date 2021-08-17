https://noqreport.com/2021/08/17/leave-it-to-michael-moore-filmmaker-compares-taliban-to-capitol-rioters/

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Yep, leave it to Michael Moore. The irrelevant, left-wing documentary filmmaker has a long history of making idiotic comments that even he should know are ridiculous, so why wouldn’t he compare brutal Islamist terrorists who have been known to burn women alive for showing their hair in public and take 12-year-old girls as their “wives,” to Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6?

Yet, that’s exactly what the Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome-riddled Moore did on Sunday with a series of ridiculous tweets, which included “cute” little trademark Michael Moore delusional musings.

Exhibit 1:

Cute, huh? And the pic? Oh, so clever. Their Taliban, our Taliban, everybody’s got a Taliban. They’re at their best when they confiscate the halls of power. pic.twitter.com/Wi8fMSz7nx — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 17, 2021 To be fair, Jake Chansley — AKA: Jake Angeli, “ The QAnon Shaman ,” “Yellow Wolf” — the Arizona man who sported a horned hat and face paint during the siege, is a conspiracy-riddled wingnut, at worst.

But, is Angeli comparable to Taliban terrorists, Michael? Jacob Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, Arizona man makes first court appearance in for charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol. His […]