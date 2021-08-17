https://www.oann.com/lebanese-parliament-speaker-calls-for-session-to-discuss-fuel-shortages/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lebanese-parliament-speaker-calls-for-session-to-discuss-fuel-shortages

August 17, 2021

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for an open session for Friday to discuss appropriate action to face the country’s crippling fuel shortage, as requested by President Michel Aoun.

The Lebanese central bank head had asked the government last week to pass a law allowing him to dip into the mandatory reserve in order to provide financing for fuel imports.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Catherine Evans)

