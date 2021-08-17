https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/08/17/leftists-lose-it-at-carrie-underwood-for-liking-matt-walsh-post-n428506
About The Author
Related Posts
Pulitzer Prize Parody Nominations — Politicizing Red Carpets, Lacy Bras, and Worn out Barstools
June 23, 2021
Dana Loesch Drops a Reality Bomb on Jen Psaki After She Blamed the National Rise in Crime on Gun Owners
May 24, 2021
Biological Male Identifying as Woman Wins Miss Nevada
June 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy