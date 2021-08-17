https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-outraged-at-carrie-underwood-for-liking-matt-walsh-post

Leftist Twitter users reacted in outrage Tuesday afternoon after country music star Carrie Underwood “liked” a post from Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh.

The post in question featured a video of Walsh addressing a Nashville school board over its decision to institute a mask mandate for all students for the 2021-2022 school year. Said Walsh:

You in the school board have decided that our kids should go to school all day every day wearing muzzles like rabid dogs. I have listened to your arguments and I’ve noticed that they’re missing a few things, namely evidence, data, science, common sense and basic human decency … If you think I’m exaggerating, then how would you respond to a parent who forced his kid to wear a football helmet every day, all day, for fear of falling coconuts and meteors? Your kid is almost as likely to die of COVID as he is from a rock from the sky, and yet if you saw that, you would say to that parent that he is abusive, that he is forcing his kid to participate in this utterly insane charade in order to satisfy his delusional psychotic hypochondria … You do it to make yourselves feel better and to protect yourselves politically. The child’s mask is a symbolic security blanket for you, not them. It’s a disgrace and you should all be ashamed.”

As The Daily Wire reported, the parents who had packed the meeting room, largely to voice their opposition to the mask policy, cheered and applauded Walsh.

Underwood, a resident of Nashville, also appeared to appreciate his comments, earning the ire of leftists like political consultant and LGBT activist Jeremy Hooper.

“It’s not just that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet,” complained Hooper. “It’s that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet from Matt Walsh, one of those most negligently histrionic voices on the topic of protecting kids from COVID.”

Author and progressive pastor John Pavlovitz also took a shot at the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer, saying, “Carrie Underwood being a God-over-Science person is the least surprising thing I’ve heard today. Delta take the wheel.”

And reality show star Andy Herren of “Big Brother” fame said, “Kelly Clarkson has always been our best American Idol winner and will always be our best American Idol winner! F**k Carrie Underwood!!!!!”

Many of the most popular comments about Underwood’s “like” mistakenly claimed it proved she is “anti-vax,” though Walsh took no position on vaccinations in his speech and, in fact, did not mention Covid vaccines at all.

For his part, Walsh jokingly joined the outrage mob, tweeting, “Like anyone else, I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets. She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself. Her lack of judgment is appalling. I demand that she renounce me and apologize.”

At least one of Underwood’s fellow country singer’s came to her defense. John Rich of the duo Big & Rich linked to a news report about the dustup and said, “I say [Carrie Underwood] can like whatever tweet she wants to like. Who are ‘they’ to shout her down? Watch out, she’s a tough Okie gal. You see what’s going on here? It’s ‘freedom of speech unless you disagree with the mob.’ #CarrieTakeTheWheel.”

