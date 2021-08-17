https://www.theblaze.com/news/carrie-underwood-mask-tweet-walsh

Country music star Carrie Underwood faced the rage of some on the left after she committed the simple act of liking a tweet from a conservative commentator against school masking.

Underwood liked a tweet from Matt Walsh that included a video of his speech to the Nashville school board arguing against “the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children.”

Critics immediately pounced and called for her cancellation.

“It’s not just that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet. It’s that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet from Matt Walsh, one of those most negligently histrionic voices on the topic of protecting kids from COVID,” tweeted writer Jeremy Hooper.

“If you’re a follower of Jesus and you oppose safeguards to keep other people from getting sick and dying—you’re not a follower of Jesus,” replied writer John Pavlovitz.

“People are surprised that Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker? She reeks of Christian conservative, and she’s boring as hell. Stale white bread,” responded reality show star Scott Nevins.

“Wow, @carrieunderwood. I really thought better of you. Not only should you support the science of masks, but @MattWalshBlog is a sexist, homophobic, & racist bigot,” tweeted another critic.

Others mocked the online mob for assuming Underwood was aligned with their political agenda.

Walsh also responded to the online furor.

“Carrie Underwood liked my video and now the mob is coming for her. She should know better than to like something that they don’t like. This is an unforgivable sin,” he tweeted.

The popular singer has dipped her toe into politics in the past. During the 2017 Country Music Awards, she participated in a song poking fun at then-President Donald Trump and his tweeting habits. In 2014, she similarly mocked Democrats and then-President Barack Obama at the same awards.

