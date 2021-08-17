https://www.theblaze.com/news/lowlife-gropes-punches-brooklyn-woman

Police are on the hunt for a male who was caught on surveillance video groping a woman’s buttocks on a Brooklyn, New York, sidewalk — and then repeatedly punching her in the face after the victim tried to slap him.

What are the details?

A 26-year-old woman was walking near the corner of South 4th Street and Havemeyer Street in the Williamsburg neighborhood around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when a stranger caught up to her and grabbed her buttocks with his right hand, the

New York Post reported, citing video police released Tuesday.



The clip then shows that woman trying to slap the suspect:



The suspect then repeatedly punched the victim in the face, the paper said.



Video shows the suspect taking off after the disturbing incident, the Post said.

What else do we know?

The suspect made some sort of statement during the assault, but the victim didn’t remember what he said, police told the paper.

The victim suffered facial bruising and swelling, police noted to the Post, and she did not immediately report the incident to authorities.

The NYPD’s Brooklyn Special Victims Squad is investigating, the paper said.

What do we know about the suspect?

Police said the suspect is about 35 years old, 6-feet tall, 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, the Post said, adding that he was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a do-rag, a white T-shirt with dark sleeves and the number “88” on the back, denim shorts, and white sneakers.

A separate video offers a better look at his face:



Here’s the clip:

Rash of violence in Brooklyn

There has been a rash of violence in Brooklyn over the last month:Violence appears to have been surging in New York City of late:

