As Twitchy has reported, portions of Australia have locked down hard after a person in their 80s died of COVID-19. Soldiers have been patrolling door-to-door under the direction of police to make sure citizens are complying with lockdown orders. Last week, New South Wales’ chief health officer admitted that it’s human nature to strike up conversations with people, but “unfortunately, this is not the time to do that.”

We’re not sure who this is in the video, but he’s making sure people comply with lockdown orders. As an example, officials went to a residence and found that the man who was supposed to be there wasn’t — he later returned in his car and said he’d gone out for fresh air.

NSW, Australia has lost the plot. Full psycho tyrannical ……if you go outside for fresh air… you will get an infringement notice and will be checked on again pic.twitter.com/wh5yKfvns3 — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) August 17, 2021

Australians, too, will cling on to their departing planes soon enough. — Ola Haukland (@OlaHaukland) August 17, 2021

Is this people threatened to do this, or getting extraordinarily paid? Honestly, I can not understand. — BambuBTC⚡ (@BambuBTC) August 17, 2021

Where have all the real Australians gone? — George T Lynes (@lynes_george) August 17, 2021

It’s almost as if they are seeing how far they can push it before people have enough. An experiment maybe — Johnny gdsm (@gdsmvet) August 17, 2021

Nobody will ever respect the Australian police after this. — Jose Muñiz (@joseletemuniz) August 17, 2021

‘If you’re going to behave like this…’ pic.twitter.com/nXHYZucR4B — Thomas (@Moose3_16) August 17, 2021

Just carrying out orders. 😳 — Graham Naughton (@nippernaughton) August 17, 2021

it seems that those who are in power in Australia, are the direct descendants of the first convicts — Patrick MARQUET (@PLMarquet) August 17, 2021

Ah Australia, the so called promised land of good weather and opportunities, reduced to that of tyrannical antiquation. Given their treatment and default suspicion of immigrants can anybody be surprised that they’re this paranoid of something that they can’t turn away at airports — Ashley Porter (@ashvegas88) August 17, 2021

This is shocking, I’d be getting out of that country ASAP. — James Goodwin (@jamogoodwin11) August 17, 2021

The police in Australia look utterly possessed. Talking about someone going out for a drive as if they are a murderer. They are bloody nuts over there! — PJP (@maltese_pavsy) August 17, 2021

Mass noncompliance is the only response. — The King Is Coming! (@ThroneOfCrypto) August 17, 2021

Australia 🇦🇺 is gone. Guess I mark this one off the bucket list — Chips Dixxon (@georgesmohawk) August 17, 2021

Some are saying that the man in question had tested COVID-positive, and that’s why the reaction was so … severe.

