As Twitchy has reported, portions of Australia have locked down hard after a person in their 80s died of COVID-19. Soldiers have been patrolling door-to-door under the direction of police to make sure citizens are complying with lockdown orders. Last week, New South Wales’ chief health officer admitted that it’s human nature to strike up conversations with people, but “unfortunately, this is not the time to do that.”

We’re not sure who this is in the video, but he’s making sure people comply with lockdown orders. As an example, officials went to a residence and found that the man who was supposed to be there wasn’t — he later returned in his car and said he’d gone out for fresh air.

Some are saying that the man in question had tested COVID-positive, and that’s why the reaction was so … severe.

