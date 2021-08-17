https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/maryland-georgia-and-virginia-stand-ready-to-take-in-thousands-more-refugees/

Last week I was honored to meet some of the thousands of Afghan citizens and families who have sought refuge at Fort Lee in Virginia. I’m coordinating with DC and have made it clear: we’re ready and willing to take thousands more. Virginia will continue to serve as safe harbor. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 16, 2021

Maryland, Virginia say they stand ‘ready and willing’ to take in more Afghan refugees

Georgia offers to accept Afghan refugees

Brian Kemp on Tuesday suggested that Georgia was ready to take in some Afghan refugees following the repressive Taliban regime’s swift takeover of the country, joining other bipartisan leaders who struck a similar tone after the collapse of the U.S.-backed government.

Kemp said in a statement that “it is vitally important to keep those who partnered with American armed forces over the last 20 years safe from harm” even as he criticized the military withdrawal by President Joe Biden that triggered chaos in Afghanistan.

“Joe Biden has broken his word to the nation, the Afghans and the world, but we as Americans cannot break our word to those who lent aid to us in our mission to defend freedom and bring justice to those who attacked our country on September 11,” he said.

Republican governors in Maryland, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Utah have expressed willingness to accept refugees, as have a number of Democratic leaders. And top GOP contenders in Georgia’s 2022 contests have also called for the state to take in allies desperate for safe passage to the U.S.