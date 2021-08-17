https://thelibertydaily.com/matt-zeller-to-biden-shills-msnbc-i-feel-like-i-watched-a-different-speech-than-the-rest-of-you-guys/

U.S. Army veteran Matt Zeller wasn’t nearly as enamored with Joe Biden as the rest of those being interviewed by MSNBC’s Brian Williams following yesterday’s Afghanistan press conference.

Williams asked an unabashedly biased question, stating as “fact” in his question that Joe Biden “didn’t run from it, he owned it.” He was referring to the Afghanistan debacle and the speech he gave without allowing questions, during which he blamed Donald Trump, former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, and the Afghan military. To say that Biden “owned it” is like saying “Brian Williams tells the truth.”

Zeller was having none of it.

“I hope he gets to own their deaths, too,” Zeller began. “I feel like I watched a different speech than the rest of you guys. I was appalled that there was such a profound bald-faced lie in that speech, the idea that we ‘planned for every contingency.’”

“I have been personally trying to tell this administration since it took office, I have been trying to tell our government for years that this was coming. We sent them plan after plan on how to evacuate these people. Nobody listened to us. They didn’t plan for the evacuation of our Afghan wartime allies. They’re trying to conduct it now at the 11th hour. The thing they were most concerned about was with the optics of the chaotic evacuation. Well, they got exactly what they were most concerned of by failing to do what was right when we could have done it.”

The only admission Biden made during his speech was that it all fell apart faster than the White House expected. That means they knew it would fall apart and that the Taliban would take control, just not that quickly. Matt Zeller was right to call out Biden’s shills.

