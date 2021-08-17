https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/meadows-blasts-milleys-revisionist-history-trump-admin-more-pussy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Mark Meadows, former chief of staff under President Trump, rejected Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley’s version of events during the Trump administration, claiming the Army officer four-star acted “more like a pussy cat than a tiger.”

On Newsmax TV Wednesday, Greg Kelly asked Meadows about the accuracy of the picture Milley portrayed in conversations with book writers of himself telling Trump “who’s boss.”

Meadows responded by noting that he had interacted with Milley on a regular basis under the Trump administration, and that the general was giving a “revisionist history,” “pumping out his chest” like he was “this bad guy.”

While Milley suggested he was “the moral compass in the room” as he left the Trump White House, Meadows said it “didn’t happen,” and that “he was more like a pussy cat than a tiger.”

Meadows also criticized Milley on the current crisis in Afghanistan, saying that if he had “spent less time giving private conversations with book writers and reporters and focused on his job, we wouldn’t have this debacle right now.”

