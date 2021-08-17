https://cnsnews.com/commentary/michelle-malkin/michelle-malkin-endless-wars-endless-refugees

Afghan people sit outside the French embassy in Kabul on Aug. 17, 2021 waiting to leave Afghanistan. (Photo credit: ZAKERIA HASHIMI/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s time to end the madness. However you feel about President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, I want you to focus on what’s best for Americans on American soil right here. Right now.

Our citizens are suffering under continued draconian lockdowns, medical tyranny, skyrocketing inflation, violent crime, cancerous homelessness, border chaos, ideological persecution, and Silicon Valley censorship.

Cops cannot or will not maintain law and order.

Gun owners who exercise their right to self-defense face scorn at best and decades in prison at worst.

Our troops are being emasculated and mass-vaccinated against their will.

The mental health crisis among veterans and teens is unceasing.

Health care workers have become shills and guinea pigs for Big Pharma.

Schools regulate how much air your children can breathe, whether they are allowed to have water breaks or sing in public, and how much guilt they must confess in the classroom for the sin of being white or part-white.

Our criminal justice system is run by corruptocrats and hijacked by mob rule.

Election integrity is a joke, and those who expose it are punished.

This country has transmogrified before our eyes into an incorrigible Clown World. The very last thing we need right now is to compound the chaos with the addition of 30,000 Afghan refugees imported through the Special Immigrant Visas program run by the notoriously open-borders, “America Last” U.S. State Department. According to documents obtained by Fox News over the weekend, the bureaucracy “plans to potentially relocate up to 30,000 Afghan SIV applicants into the United States in the immediate future” and resettle them at military bases such as Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Bliss in Texas “while still being vetted for parolee status.”

“We want to have the capacity to get up to several thousand immediately and want to be prepared for the potential of tens of thousands,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told Fox News. “Bliss and McCoy have the capability right now — and what’s advantageous is with a little bit of work, they could increase their capacity in very short order….We’re going to focus on getting as many folks out as we can.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, Nelly. When do ordinary Americans, whose neighborhoods will be flooded with all these untold numbers of “folks,” get a say about this “import first, ask questions later” refugee dump? Who voted for 6,000 of our best and bravest American soldiers to be used as travel agents and security guards for unlimited numbers of poor, unskilled, and unvetted Afghans and their families who will soak up precious public resources in our age of pandemania?

Bleeding-heart Democrats and Biden-bashing Republicans are both tripping over themselves to virtue signal over the sight of desperate Afghans clamoring into helicopters and planes to get out of their godforsaken mess of a country. I understand the impulse to exploit the withdrawal fiasco for political gain. But pull yourselves together and think, people. Think.

The Special Immigrant Visas, or SIV, program was originally created to help a small number of Afghan and Iraqi interpreters who worked for the U.S military. By 2018, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that a whopping 60,000-plus individuals — about 20,000 principal SIV holders and their families — had been admitted to America under SIVs and received federal resettlement assistance upon arrival. The number of SIV visas has grown steadily over the past decade as the number of troops in the Middle East has shrunk. In 2017, 26,000 troops were stationed in Afghanistan and Iraq; that year, 18,000-plus SIV applications from Afghans and Iraqis were approved.

Do the math. This isn’t compassion. It’s a con game.

At what cost? In July, Open Borders Inc. advocates helped push through $1 billion in new funding for the Afghan SIV program. The cash benefits flow immediately — including resettlement grants, cash, medical assistance, social services, employment services, food stamps, case management services, and welfare that can last up to five years. Despite all that, the feds found that 60% of SIV holders were unemployed 90 days after arrival.

Meanwhile, Afghan SIV holders in Northern Virginia — where the numbers have increased more than tenfold since fiscal year 2013 and almost doubled from fiscal years 2015 through 2016, according to the Government Accountability Office — were straining schools, hospitals, and affordable housing before COVID-19 chaos. Imagine what the impact will be now — and don’t be naive about the demographic and electoral consequences of recklessly throwing open the gates to these masses, let alone the public safety and national security implications of allowing untold numbers of refujihadis to blend in with the refugee population, which I’ve reported on extensively in my books and columns.

How do we prevent the refugee resettlement racket from pressuring American politicians to keep importing endless numbers of people from countries that hate our guts? Twenty years of reflection upon the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq should make it clear to all who truly put America first: Mind our own business first, put our country and its people first, and stop exporting American soldiers to wage endless and hopeless wars in countries that hate our guts.

Michelle Malkin is a conservative blogger at michellemalkin.com, syndicated columnist, author, and founder of hotair.com. Michelle Malkin’s email address is MichelleMalkinInvestigates@protonmail.com.

