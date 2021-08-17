https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/17/msnbcs-jonathan-capehart-claiming-bidens-afghanistan-speech-was-strong-and-majority-of-americans-agree-with-him-goes-so-wrong/

We get it, he’s with MSNBC but c’mon man! This is some serious MALARKEY.

Strong speech?

For real?

Maybe Capehart doesn’t actually know what a strong speech looks like …

Just when you think these people couldn’t be more out of touch they prove us wrong …

Hate to break it to him, but the majority of Americans did not agree with Biden’s speech and are embarrassed that he is our president.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

‘Can’t believe AOC survived!’ Blue-check prog pastor (and Joy Reid) WALLOPED for comparing Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to Jan 6

‘We did NOT withdraw, we RETREATED’: Infuriating thread takes Biden APART for ignoring why Americans are REALLY pissed about Afghanistan

‘Honestly, WTAF is WRONG with you?’ Jennifer Rubin’s pathetic attempt at doing damage control for Biden BACKFIRES impressively

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...