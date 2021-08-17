http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/y1cZDQvMtbc/

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her show “Deadline” that Republicans who were silent about the threat of domestic violent extremism “shouldn’t be at the table when we talk about homeland security.”

Discussing threats against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and the DOJ’s case against a Capitol rioter, Wallace said, “I want to put up two related headlines, ‘Calls for violence online are similar to what they were before January 6’ that is according to DHS head of intelligence, and ‘Proud Boys are now teaming up with anti-maskers to threaten school boards over COVD mandates.’ Every maligned force in this country seeking to rip us apart, sending kids who can’t be vaccinated to school without masks and threatening violence to anyone who deigns to suggest that, the ongoing threats domestic violent extremism, the death threats against a Democratic senator.”

She continued, “If you take domestic violence extremists and you take Proud Boys, and you take your white nationalist group, and you put in al Qaeda — because we’re about to have a conversation in this country how to make sure al Qaeda doesn’t reoccupy the Taliban or get in bed with them or some other terrorist group — if you made the threat, the last threat that this country faced on the homeland, Republicans would be for all the things that Republicans were for when al Qaeda was the threat. Everything from drone strikes to waterboarding to any enhanced interrogation to metadata to all the stuff that was so unpopular it ended before the Republican president and his Republican vice president who put those things in place left office.”

Wallace added, “The fact that the GOP is silent as this threat metastasizes is a stains the party and undermines all of their credibility and shouldn’t be at the table when we talk about homeland security in this country. What are they thinking? What if something else happens?”

Wallace concluded, “I just hope that everyone in the press polices any Republican who wants to step out and talk about the threat to America from what has transpired in Afghanistan, because they should be forced to answer a question about the threat to America that has been identified by all the intelligence agencies, the FBI under Donald Trump and now under Joe Biden, which is radical domestic violent extremists who believe the B.S. they pump into their minds and parrot on Fox News.”

