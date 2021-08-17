http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OUL9d57M0Dk/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly started attacking the Democrats who are threatening the passage of the radical so-called infrastructure bill, during a call with her caucus leadership Tuesday.

According to a Politico reporter, during a call with the leadership, Pelosi said, “This is no time for amateur hour,” referring to trying to pass the so-called infrastructure bill and eventually the Trojan horse reconciliation package.

This comes after a group of vulnerable Democrats publicly went against the speaker and authored a letter, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), saying they “will not consider voting for a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House and is signed into law.”

The group also noted that while others recommended holding off the so-called infrastructure bill until the Senate passes the Trojan horse reconciliation package, they “disagree,” going directly against Pelosi’s scheme to attach the so-called infrastructure bill to the reconciliation package.

Pelosi reportedly still backed her way of passing the radical spending option packages. “There is no way we can pass those bills unless we do so in the order that we originally planned,” Pelosi said on the call. “For the first time America’s children have leverage. I will not surrender that leverage.”

The reporter noted that there were multiple Democrats who acknowledged that the “amateur hour” comment was directed towards them and the group of vulnerable Democrats, causing the infighting with their letter on Friday.

Pelosi in the call also added that “It is essential that [the Democrats] show results,” adding, “Biden’s agenda needs to show the results that we know it can produce.”

Last month, a Biden-aligned super PAC released a memo that said voters were overwhelmingly clueless about Biden having any accomplishments, which could be part of why Pelosi is worried.

The speaker appears concerned that if the Democrats are unable to show results, it will hurt their chances of keeping the wafer-thin majority in the House.

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.

