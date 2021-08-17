https://justthenews.com/nation/states/new-ballot-initiative-would-require-id-all-voting-arizona?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A group of Arizonans filed the “Arizonans for Voter ID Act” ballot initiative this week asking the secretary of state’s office to further ID requirements for in-person voting, individuals returning a voter’s ballots, and mail-in voting.

In a news release, the political committee chaired by Arizona voter Vicki Vaughn said the initiative would make it easier to vote but harder to cheat.

“Arizonans show identification all the time in their daily lives to purchase alcohol, receive unemployment benefits, make major transactions, and board a plane, among others,” Vaughn said in a statement. “Requiring identification before casting a ballot is necessary for our elections.”

The initiative is similar to legislation filed by Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, that failed to make it through the legislative process.

The news release listed the Arizona Free Enterprise Club (AFEC), Heritage Action, Honest Elections Project Action, Foundation for Government Accountability, the Goldwater Institute, the Republican Liberty Caucus of Arizona, AMAC Action, and Arizona Women of Action among supporters of the initiative.

Under the act, voters would be required to write their date of birth and either the last four digits of their social security number, Arizona driver’s license number or non-operating state identification number in addition to their signature.

“The vast majority of Arizona voters support voter ID because it is a common-sense and critical election integrity practice that is increasingly implemented around the country,” AFEC president Scot Mussi stated. “This initiative will ensure that no matter when you vote, where you vote, or how you vote, identification will be required.”

On Tuesday, Mesnard, Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, and Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, and Ben Toma, R-Peoria, held a press conference announcing the 2022 ballot initiative.

To put the measure on the 2022 ballot, sponsors must gather 237,645 signatures from registered voters by July 7.

The conference was held the same day that a coalition of groups filed a lawsuit challenging two Arizona voting laws that they claim disenfranchise some Arizonans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

