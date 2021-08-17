https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-horrifying-images-emerge-of-afghans-trapped-on-outside-of-plane-while-in-air

Disturbing new images have emerged from the airport in Kabul where thousands of Afghan nationals desperately tried to board planes yesterday to flee the country as Taliban extremists took control of the country after Democrat President Joe Biden’s chaotic withdraw.

Some of the images came from individuals who were trapped outside the plane while it was on the ground taking off. More disturbing images came from people inside the plane who recorded what was happening to those trapped on the outside of the plane after the plane was already airborne.

(Warning — some of the images are graphic):

This is what failed foreign policy looks like. I was just sent this from an Air Force pilot. Policy mistakes matter. Biden continues his streak of being on the wrong side of virtually every US foreign policy decision. pic.twitter.com/t4TGADQvjh — Eli Bremer (@elibremer) August 17, 2021

The photo appears to be a still image from a video, also shot from inside the plane. The video, which is very graphic itself, may be viewed on social media.

POV shot from somebody attempting to cling to that USAF C-17 departing Kabul yesterday. I’m sure most were blown off during the takeoff roll, and the rest fell when the landing gear doors closed. There’s another video of a body trapped in the doors I won’t share pic.twitter.com/0iBeNU2anI — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) August 17, 2021

Politico reported that, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, “the body of an Afghan so desperate to escape the country hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban was found in the landing gear of an American C-17 transport aircraft hours after it hastily took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport.”

It is unclear if the person who was stuck in the plane’s landing gear was the same person who was seen in the images above.

Other images emerged of the Taliban terrorizing people:

A Taliban fighter shoots a man who was trying to scale the wall of Kabul airport.#Kabul #KabulAirport #Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/T2iqnhC27U — Wajahat Kazmi 🏴 (@KazmiWajahat) August 17, 2021

