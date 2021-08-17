https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611bb2d0bbafd42ff589c5a7
Over 40,000 people in Afghanistan have been injured since June amid ongoing conflict as the Taliban secured vast parts of the country, including Kabul, the International Committee of the Red Cross (IC…
Bild, a longtime critic of Angela Merkel, spared no vitriol in criticizing her night at the movies, implying that the outgoing German chancellor had no right to enjoy herself amid a security crisis in…
A research group that has been investigating the manipulation of algorithms by Instagram was forced to shut down its research after legal threats from Facebook……
Hope Solo, the former goalie for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, said during an interview on Tuesday that her teammate Megan Rapinoe would resort to……
Multiple American corporations are including left-wing talking points about combating “global warming” in their most recent quarterly reports……