https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/newsom-sells-marin-county-mansion-59-million-tight-recall-election-just?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, just days from a tight recall election, has sold his Marin County home for $5.9 million, after reportedly buying it 10 years ago for $2.2 million.

The sale was first reported by Realtor.com, with the recall election date Sept. 14.

Though California is one of the most Democratic states in the country, recent polls show Newsom is in serious jeopardy of being recalled – in large part over his handling of the pandemic, which includes attending a lavish party in Napa Valley in violation of his own COVID-19 health-safety mandates.

An averaging of polls by FiveThirtyEight.com on Wednesday showed 48.8% of respondents saying they want to keep Newsom in office, and 47.6% saying they want to remove him.

Newsom and his wife put the remodeled mid-century modern mansion on the market after Newsom took office in January 2019. The Newsom family has since moved to the Sacramento area, near the state capitol.

The home was initially listed for $6 million, then $5.7 million a couple of months after Newsom took office. The house dropped off the market but was sold in an off-market deal in late May for close to the original asking price, Realtor.com also reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

