A digital billboard in Wilmington, North Carolina appears to have either been hacked or purchased for the purpose of showing a manipulated image of Joe Biden eating ice cream with a bewildered facial expression while the last U.S. helicopter leaves Afghanistan.

According to multiple reports, the image of Biden eating ice cream while Afghanistan burns is on a billboard at the corner of Racine and Eastwood Avenue, near a series of restaurants, hotels, and outlet stores. Another image appears to be an older, viral image of Biden looking through the White House blinds during the Biden administration, presumably alluding to Biden’s elusive weekend spent ignoring the media as the Taliban secured control of Afghanistan.

The billboard is near the busy Market Street and Eastwood Road intersection, which local media reported sees more than 65,000 vehicles drive through it per day, making it the second busiest intersection in the city of more than 120,000 people.

The billboard quickly went viral on Twitter, with users expressing humorous reactions to the new billboard. Some users believed the billboard to be hacked, while others assumed it was purchased for the purpose of mocking Biden and his disastrous withdrawal that led to Afghanistan becoming entirely controlled by the Taliban for what appears to be the first time in modern history.

@Jason_Dunker what are y’all doing down in Wilmington haha got @POTUS on a billboard pic.twitter.com/AznbdUCVtc — Jam_Patterson (@THE_IC0NIC_JAM) August 18, 2021

Digital Billboard in Wilmington NC pic.twitter.com/xAqasUaCoR — Amy Hudson (@bcuzicanb) August 18, 2021

A Digital Billboard in Wilmington, NC on Racine and Eastwood Ave. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oNVwdNtr3n — Amy Hudson (@bcuzicanb) August 17, 2021

Joe Biden purportedly won New Hanover County, where Wilmington resides, by a modest 2,400 votes. In 2016, President Donald Trump carried the county by over 4,000 votes. Officials eventually called North Carolina for President Trump and Sen. Thom Tillis, who was buoyed by National File’s exposure of his political opponent’s extramarital affair with the wife of a U.S. Army veteran, which pundits have suggested secured the state for Tillis, and potentially President Trump.

The billboard may remind some readers of a similar story from earlier this year. In May, a gas station in Nashville, Tennessee went viral for posting Tucker Carlson memes and images of Hunter Biden relaxing ostensibly after smoking crack to its billboard to mock the rising gas prices under Biden’s administration. The gas station, Lewis Country Store, also mocked face masks, suggested the 2020 election was stolen, and showed an image of the horn-adorned Q Shaman who participated in the mostly peaceful Capitol Hill protests on January 6.

I thought that gas station pic with Hunter was fake, but this guy RECORDED it!! 😂😂 Bless this ballsy gas station! 🇺🇸⚔ pic.twitter.com/PHfAlTxBZv — Coyote Outlaw (@ThatF_ckerYote) May 15, 2021

