California officials says the state’s Caldor wildfire has tripled in size, forcing thousands of people to evacuate and Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency for El Dorado County.

The fire has consumed over 53,000 acres and is 0% contained, according to MSN. Newsom declared the state of emergency for the county on Tuesday.

Two people have reportedly been seriously injured from the fire and had to be airlifted to hospitals, according to Cal Fire.

“Additional evacuations orders are anticipated. The fire is predicted to impact Sly Park Lake and interstate travel including important evacuation routes,” CalFire said, as reported by CNN.

Over 6,000 people have been evacuated as the fire continues to pose a large threat to the county and surrounding areas. The fire has so far burned at least one elementary school, one community church and one post office, according to Cal Fire officials.

