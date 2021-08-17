https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/17/not-ideal-pentagon-spox-john-kirby-doesnt-know-how-many-americans-are-still-stranded-in-afghanistan-or-how-theyll-get-out-video/

The fact that John Kirby is speaking for the Pentagon does not inspire confidence in the Pentagon. Which means it definitely doesn’t inspire confidence in the Biden administration.

This is not the sort of thing you want to hear when your president is in charge of U.S. policy in Afghanistan:

Excuse us?

We’re honestly kind of shocked that he didn’t dismiss John Berman’s questions as more “Monday morning quarterbacking.” Thank goodness for small favors, we suppose.

Because this is bad. This is really, really bad.

He’s busy. Very, very busy.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...