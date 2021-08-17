http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WNtSJHu2kSw/

Businesses that fail to comply with New York City’s mandate requiring them to discriminate against unvaccinated individuals by denying entry will face up to $2,000 in fines, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced the Key to NYC Pass this month, bragging about cutting off Americans from everyday activities.

“We need these strong clear mandates,” de Blasio said, describing New York City as a “miraculous place literally full of wonders” only available to the vaccinated. “And if you’re vaccinated, all of that’s going to open up to you. You’ll have the key, you can open the door. If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” he said, adding that it is time for people to “see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life.”

That policy, which forces restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination prior to entry, formally began this week, although enforcement will not take place until next month.

On Monday, de Blasio provided additional details on the requirement, explaining that enforcement will begin September 13. Businesses that fail to adhere to the local government’s edict will face a $1,000 fine for the first offense. It will double to $2,000 for the second.

“But it is an escalator approach to make clear that people have to conform with the law,” he said:





In the next month, however, the city will focus on a multi-million dollar public awareness campaign.

“The Key to NYC is an approach that makes clear the power of vaccination. It is the ultimate encouragement to get people vaccinated,” the mayor said Monday.

“We want people to enjoy the fullness of the city, but you’ve got to be vaccinated to do it,” he continued, stating the policy will “motivate a lot of people to get vaccinated,” especially younger people.

“If we get noncompliance after that much education or grace period, we will not hesitate to give penalties,” de Blasio warned. “We hope to not have to do that often.”

