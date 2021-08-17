https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611ccc10bbafd42ff589cf53

A co-founder of the Taliban has returned to the birthplace of the Islamist group, Kandahar, to the cheers of the extremist group’s supporters. He had been in exile in the Qatari capital….

46: How Joe Biden Armed the Taliban Taliban still patrolling area outside Kabul airport Biden Has Not Spoken to Foreign Leaders During Afghanistan Crisis……

John Ruffo was last seen in 1998 and has been on the run ever since….

“President Trump, by continuing to want to withdraw American forces out of Afghanistan, undermined the agreement,” Mark Esper told CNN….

Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor died on Tuesday, 55 days after he was shot in the head while on patrol, according to the police department….

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...