https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611ccc10bbafd42ff589cf53
A co-founder of the Taliban has returned to the birthplace of the Islamist group, Kandahar, to the cheers of the extremist group’s supporters. He had been in exile in the Qatari capital….
46: How Joe Biden Armed the Taliban Taliban still patrolling area outside Kabul airport Biden Has Not Spoken to Foreign Leaders During Afghanistan Crisis……
“President Trump, by continuing to want to withdraw American forces out of Afghanistan, undermined the agreement,” Mark Esper told CNN….
Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor died on Tuesday, 55 days after he was shot in the head while on patrol, according to the police department….