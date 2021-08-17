https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/17/obamacare-and-the-dmv-had-a-baby-and-its-the-u-s-embassy-in-kabuls-evacuation-plan-for-trapped-americans/

There are reportedly up to 10,000 Americans trapped in Kabul right now with no plan to get them out:

Well, maybe saying “no plan” isn’t entirely accurate as the U.S. Embassy does have a plan but it just seems like it’s a really dumb plan:

They replaced that deleted tweet with this one. Do people in Kabul still have reliable internet access to even put their name on this list? Hopefully, this works better than, say, the rollout of the Obamacare exchange:

This . . . does not seem ideal. From the link on the form you need to fill out to escape:

“Do not call the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for details or updates about the flight. This form is the only way to communicate interest in flight options. We will notify you directly by email based on your registration as soon as departure options become available.”

And “Please do NOT come to the airport” sounds a lot like VP Kamala Harris’ message to migrants:

And, as for Americans stuck in Kabul, “Please take a number and have a seat in the lobby. Someone will call you to a window shortly. Wait times may vary”:

It’s like the DMV:

But worse:

