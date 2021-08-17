https://www.dailywire.com/news/on-his-heels-gavin-newsom-admits-larry-elder-could-be-next-california-governor-as-recall-election-looms

Over the weekend, embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) admitted that he could indeed be recalled from his position and replaced by Republican candidate Larry Elder.

Newsom, battling to remain CA governor past the September 14 recall election, made the comments about Mr. Elder during a campaign stop at a Mexican restaurant this weekend. The Democrat tied Elder to former President Donald Trump, seemingly to frighten West Coast leftists into stronger support.

“Though we defeated Trump, we didn’t defeat Trumpism. Trumpism is still alive and well, even here in the state of California,” Newsom said. “If you don’t believe me, just consider … the likely person to enter an oath of office, to enter in the governor’s office in just a matter of weeks if we don’t reject this recall.”

“Don’t think for a second that this recall is not about all of you,” the governor added. “It’s about each and every one of us and the values we hold dear.”

Newsom was referring to Elder, who’s leading in the latest recall election polls.

“The latest Emerson College and Nexstar Media’s ‘Inside California Politics’ poll shows support for the effort to oust Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom has grown in recent weeks as the state has experienced an increase in COVID-19 transmission,” The Daily Wire reported earlier this month.

The poll “found support for the recall at 46%, up from 43% in the previous poll from July 20, two weeks ago. However, 48% said they opposed the recall, and 6% of likely voters are undecided, pollsters found, adding that the number of undecided voters had fallen 3%.”

“Newsom’s approval rating fell from 49% last month to 48% in the current poll. In addition, 42% said they disapproved of Newsom’s job performance, while 10% were unsure or had no opinion,” The Daily Wire added. Some of Californians’ top issues were homelessness, Covid-19, and crime — which jumped 7% from July.

A nervous Newsom reiterated the same this weekend on CNN. “We turn out our base, we’re going to win, unquestionably. It’s not a persuasion campaign. People are locked in,” Newsom said. “But the profound consequences — particularly the leading candidate on the other side, Larry Elder — people just need to take a close look.”

The Democrat then accused Elder, a black man, of “promoting” “bigotry and hate” as he alleged former President Trump does.

“Democrats need to wake up (to) what’s at stake, and we made it easy,” Newsom added. “It’s all mail-in ballot. Simple question: ‘Should he be recalled?’ ‘No.’ Send it back. Don’t even consider the second question with those 46 candidates.”

Elder, a 69-year-old conservative host, commentator, and author, has promoted choice and freedom over state mandates when it comes to Covid-19 precautions, a stark contrast to Newsom. The candidate is leading other Republicans in the recall contest.

