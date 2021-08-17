https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/pentagon-spokesman-150-americans-plane-filled-640-civilians-fleeing-kabul-airport/

Despite having the capacity of carrying only 150 people, a US cargo jet packed with no fewer than 640 Afghans managed to fly out of Kabul on Sunday amid the Taliban gains in the capital. Reuters captured a photo of the Afghans inside the plane as it took off from the Kabul International Airport.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said 700 people, including only 150 Americans and many Afghan citizens, have moved out of Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

ABC reported that during that same period, another 1,000 US troops arrived in Kabul.

Sean Hannity reported on Monday night that possibly 10,000 Americans were still trapped in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes Kabul.

TRENDING: Sean Hannity: “Tonight as We Speak There Are Approximately 10,000 Americans That Are Still at Kabul’s International Airport” (VIDEO)

The Kabul Airport is up and running again.

Runway in HKIA #Kabul international airport is open. I see airplanes landing and taking off #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/9nueT20G7W — Stefano Pontecorvo (@pontecorvoste) August 17, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

