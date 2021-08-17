https://justthenews.com/nation/religion/pope-francis-tells-catholics-get-vaccinated-calls-doing-so-act-love?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Pope Francis is the latest public figure to issue a statement in favor of vaccines that protect against Covid-19, calling them safe, effective, and an “act of love.”

In a video released Wednesday, the leader of the Catholic Church alongside six cardinals and archbishops from Central and South America speak to the global population, but especially the Americas, about getting vaccinated.

“Being vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the competent authorities is an act of love. And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love,” says Pope Francis, adding, “Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable.”

Pope Francis has been faced with increasing skepticism from religious conservatives about the vaccine, something that he has vowed to overcome with an all-out effort to encourage vaccination and quell hesitancy.

The Vatican has given the thumbs up to Catholics to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, including those shots that were created using cells derived from aborted fetuses.

