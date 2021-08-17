https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/17/read-the-room-shirley-fbi-reminds-us-its-still-seeking-tips-on-those-who-committed-violence-on-january-6/

We’ll at least give the FBI credit for specifying that it’s looking for people who committed violence at the Capitol on January 6, seeing as the first guilty pleas have been on charges of unlawful parading in a capitol building. We know that Stephen Colbert and Michael Moore both see parallels between the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol and the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, but we’re more concerned right now about getting Americans out of the country.

The #FBI is still seeking information regarding people who committed violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Visit https://t.co/HwfXwJWrO9 to see photos and videos from current cases, and if you recognize someone, submit a tip at https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. — FBI (@FBI) August 17, 2021

The timing on this tweet is just tone deaf. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) August 17, 2021

🤡🤡🤡 — Ed Nann (@ednann_360) August 17, 2021

Read the room, Shirley. It’s time to focus on the repercussions of what happened this weekend. — Alex (@Genesee254) August 17, 2021

Because that’s what important now right? — Lori Sharpe (@l_lorlor) August 17, 2021

Are you freaking serious right now??? — Michelle (@offshoretrader1) August 17, 2021

Beyond parody. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) August 17, 2021

There’s still time to delete this tweet. — 🅡 RSR ROCKET 🅡 💎🤲🏼 (@simplyloveleeh) August 17, 2021

Are they still out there? — maverick (@astrophile311) August 17, 2021

Is this a parody account? — North Side Anthony 🇺🇸 (@chicagoanthony_) August 17, 2021

Something something priorities — Colin Pender (@cjpender49) August 17, 2021

This is so tired — Franklin Da Phish (@frankyphish) August 17, 2021

Has someone hacked your account? — President Summer (@summerattention) August 17, 2021

Did you guys find the Viking guy — B.J. Andrews (@Bjandrews23B) August 17, 2021

Damn if this isn’t deflection I don’t know what is pic.twitter.com/4G5YZTSQDg — Northern Repub (@Northern_Repub) August 17, 2021

Are you kidding me with this horseshit? I mean we have to be getting punked at this point. — Conservative Grace (@DaLeenaGrace) August 17, 2021

Cant believe your account got hacked. — David Gleeson (@Dave1555) August 17, 2021

Did this turn into a satire account? — MikeChi23 (@MikeChi23) August 17, 2021

Read the room — Johnny Rico (@RicoMI_) August 17, 2021

I’ve seen pics of Hunter Biden there. — JP Orosz (@jp_orosz) August 17, 2021

Meanwhile with the Taliban in control of Afghanistan again that country will again be used to plot terrorist attacks on us. Your priorities need to adjust — RIP Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) August 17, 2021

Don’t we have better things to worry about at this point aside from a bunch of imbecile trespassers who illegally “paraded?” Any idea who planted the pipe bombs? Was it an agent provocateur? A foreign National? Any news on cyber attacks to infrastructure? What else did I miss? — Liberating Strife (@LibRatingStrife) August 17, 2021

Bruh — Dr Strangelove 💣 (@Strangelove5150) August 17, 2021

We guess we should be glad the FBI is so laser-focused.

