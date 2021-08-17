https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/17/read-the-room-shirley-fbi-reminds-us-its-still-seeking-tips-on-those-who-committed-violence-on-january-6/

We’ll at least give the FBI credit for specifying that it’s looking for people who committed violence at the Capitol on January 6, seeing as the first guilty pleas have been on charges of unlawful parading in a capitol building. We know that Stephen Colbert and Michael Moore both see parallels between the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol and the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, but we’re more concerned right now about getting Americans out of the country.

We guess we should be glad the FBI is so laser-focused.

