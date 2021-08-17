https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/17/regeneron-fact-checks-bloomberg-opinion-columnist-over-his-false-claim-used-to-attack-gov-ron-desantis/

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tim O’Brien falsely claimed that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “pushing” the Regeneron antibody treatment for COVID-19 infections and it costs “at least $1,250 per dose,” potentially leaving readers with the impression that there is an out-of-pocket cost for the drug:

But this just isn’t true:

Regeneron, the company, corrected him as well:

“Hi @TimOBrien – please know that the U.S. government has made our investigational antibody cocktail for #COVID19 available for free to patients who qualify under Emergency Use Authorization parameters (just like the vaccines are).”

It’s also important to note that these monoclonal antibody treatments are only approved for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients as they “may be associated with worse clinical outcomes when administered to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 requiring high flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation”:

O’Brien should delete his tweet, and pronto:

