(Republished from 2014)

Lt. Colonel Tony Shaffer, author of The Last Line, and Ret. Col. David Hunt claimed that the Bowe Bergdahl prisoner swap was a terrible deal. Lt. Colonel Shaffer claimed that the Obama administration paid $5 billion and released five top Taliban Gitmo detainees in exchange for deserter Bowe Bergdahl.



Obama celebrated the release of deserter Bowe Bergdahl with a White House press conference in the Rose Garden in May 2014.

Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, who was part of the negotiations, told Bill O’Reilly the US paid out $5 billion and traded five top Taliban detainees for Bergdahl. He later was on with Judge Janine.

Here was a video from an interview with Judge Janine:

