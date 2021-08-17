https://cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/rep-lesko-blinken-promised-safe-and-orderly-drawdown-afghans-are-hanging

On Monday, Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) said that she had been assured on Sunday that there would be “a safe and orderly drawdown” of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

“Yesterday, I attended a Congressional briefing with administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who assured that there would be a safe and orderly drawdown,” Rep. Lesko said in a statement after Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, fell to Taliban.

“Footage from the ground shows that is clearly not the case,” Lesko said, describing the scene:

“Desperate Afghans are scaling fences, hanging onto planes and falling to their death all in attempts to escape this chaos. After decades of sacrifice by American men and women in Afghanistan, it is devastating to see what has become of this country.”

“This disaster is a direct result of a botched drawdown effort orchestrated by the Biden Administration,” Rep. Lesko said.

The congresswoman says she is praying for the remaining U.S. troops and all of those seeking evacuation to safety, and that Americans seeking help should call her office (623-776-7911) for assistance.

As CNSNews.com reported on Sunday, the fall of Kabul comes after President Biden gave up on a requiring a “conditions-based” withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan:

“Nineteen years, nine months and three days after its ‘Islamic emirate’ was toppled by U.S.-led forces, the fundamentalist, misogynistic, al-Qaeda-allied Taliban swept back into Afghanistan’s capital on Sunday, the culmination of a four-month charge facilitated by President Biden’s decision to abandon a ‘conditions-based’ withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces.”

