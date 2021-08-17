https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-taylor-greene-says-she-will-primary-any-house-republican-who-votes?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has pledged to primary and fundraise against any House Republicans who vote to pass the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“It’s all a lie,” says the controversial first-termer in a video about her efforts, “Republicans need to stay united and stop the bill.”

“The infrastructure isn’t infrastructure, and the budget passed the Green New Deal,” she says, while walking down what appears to be a path in the woods.

On Tuesday, Greene spoke with Steve Bannon on “War Room,” about the 19 Senate Republicans who voted to advance the $1.2 trillion legislation that the House will now take up. Greene said that the Republican Senators who voted to pass the bill “Sold America out,” and “are to blame” for the fact that the bipartisan bill is now being tied to the $3.5 trillion budget plan, which includes a significant number of progressive agenda items.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is currently weighing her options in terms of how to bring the $1.2 trillion package to the House floor. While some moderate Democrats would like to see the infrastructure bill advanced as soon as possible, the progressive wing of the party, as Taylor Greene says, are insisting the package be tied to the far more expansive $3.5 trillion budget deal, the text of which the Senate has yet to release.

“It’s not infrastructure, it is a launching pad for the Green New Deal,” said the congresswoman, adding if it is passed the American economy “will never recover.”

Greene says it is absolutely imperative that Republicans stop the passage of the bill in order to prevent the “communization of America.” According to the congresswoman, she has let each member of the Republican House caucus know that if they vote in favor of advancing the infrastructure bill, she will move to primary them, and personally fundraise and spend her own money in an effort to unseat them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

